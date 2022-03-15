Forum calls for more efforts to make Khayelitsha safer in wake of shootings On Monday, five people were killed at the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini. Khayelitsha

Khayelitsha shootings

Khayelitsha Community Development Forum CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) is calling on all spheres of government to coordinate efforts to make the area safer. On Monday, five people were killed at the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini. A group of men approached the shacks and fired shots. A woman and four men were killed. #KhayelishaShooting Crime experts and Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile on the scene at the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini. KP



Pictures: Piet Smit pic.twitter.com/RJ1qXlsgc0 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 14, 2022

According to police, the victims were in different shacks when they were killed.

The bodies of the four men were found in one informal structure, while the woman's body was found about 400 metres away.

The KDF's Ndithini Thyido said that it was once against a massacre of black lives by another black life. He said that there was an urgent need for the Makhaza police station.

"National government must build a police station in Makhaza and send in police units that are equivalent to the types of crimes taking place in this area," Thyido said.

Thyido said that Khayelitsha has seen the butchering of young people many times in the last two years.

"We are not interested in the political bickering on the devolution of police powers, that is not in our interests," he said.

At the same time, he called on organisations to urgently respond to the call to re-establish a well-thought-out, resourced and multi-disciplined Khayelitsha safety and security forum.