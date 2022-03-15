Fine the ad industry R50 billion for racism, EFF's Ndlozi tells SAHRC inquiry

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi made submissions on Monday on behalf of his party on the first day of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)'s inquiry into multiple forms of discrimination in South Africa's advertising industry.

The commission's invitation to the EFF followed what the party called their campaigns against racially offensive advertisements carried by clothing retailer H&M and the Clicks group.

Ndlozi said that the time for talk shops on dealing with racism and discrimination was over.

He said that the advertising industry should pay compensation.

"A punitive approach is now long overdue. A racist must be punished with the full might of the damage of his or her racism," Ndlozi said.

He also complained about the manner in which black South Africans were portrayed in ads.

"As a demonstration of remorse, which must be directed to black communities, we have a proposal that the whole sector must be fined an amount of no less than R50 billion for racism, which can be proven. Fifty percent of it must all go to the SABC for obvious democratic reasons. It has a powerful public mandate," he said.

The SAHRC inquiry is set to continue its hearing on Tuesday.