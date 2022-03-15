Fine dining and spas: Neff Davis on being besties with fake heiress Anna Sorokin

Eyewitness News caught up with Neff Davis, the real-life friend of fake-German heiress Anna Sorokin, and spoke about their friendship.

JOHANNESBURG - Netflix series Inventing Anna tells the real-life story of Anna Sorokin, a Russian-German immigrant who moves to New York City and pretends to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey.

Speaking on CapeTalk, Neff Davis, the real-life friend of fake-German heiress Anna Sorokin, spoke about their friendship.

Davis said that she never suspected that her super-rich friend was a scammer.

"I thought 'wow this woman is super-rich and careless'. I thought she was very generous with the money she tipped all of us," Davis said.

Davis just thought that her friend was just strange and possibly spoilt but the thought that she might be a scammer never crossed her mind.

"I just thought that women who still depended on their parents had that kind of spoilt brat mentality. I just thought that's just how she was. I did not have any suspicions that she was a scammer or someone who had other intentions. She comes off as someone who really, truly said who she was," Davis explained.

"It was amazing to be friends with Anna because of all the places, restaurants I would recommend to my guests to visit. Anna made sure we did it together, so it made my job better because I could say 'when you get to that restaurant, you sit at the table to the left', or 'hey, when you get there, try this wine' because I was able to try these things with her," said Davis.

Sorokin managed to scam banks, hotels and rich acquaintances out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"So she kind of introduced me to the lifestyle that I was already trying to sell to my guests. We did spa nights or spa days, we got our hair and nails done. We got cryotherapy where it's like supposed to freeze off your wrinkles and all types of strange beauty secrets that I heard Hollywood women were doing, she did with me," Davis said.

Davis, who is portrayed by actress Alexis Floyd in the Netflix series, said that throughout their friendship she had only had two bad experiences with her friend Anna.

"When I had to cover a bill I knew I couldn't afford even though later on she did pay me back triple, and I guess finding out that everything was a lie because we did become friends, and you would think that you know that at some point in the friendship she would tell me the truth, but I understand that it would have compromised a lot of things between us," Davis said.

