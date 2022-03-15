Dondo Mogajane: There are plenty of experts to replace me when I step down

After 23 years of service, Mogajane has begun reflecting on his time in government under various leaders and politician regimes.

CAPE TOWN - The National Treasury's director general Dondo Mogajane on Tuesday said there were plenty of qualified experts that could fill his shoes when his time came to step aside.

After 23 years of service, Mogajane has begun reflecting on his time in government under various leaders and politician regimes.

His contract is meant to end in June, but Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has made it clear that he hopes to keep Mogajane on for some time.

Despite concerns about his future successor, Mogajane said he was confident in the abilities of his colleagues to one day take the reins.

“The minister and I have been talking, and 23 years [of service] is a long time. I have paid my dues; I think I have served the country with honour and distinction. There are many people out there who are known to be capable of taking over when I am not there.”

Mogajane has long been hailed as a staunch promoter of public accountability and defender against corruption.

Given the economic climate and recent wide-spread financial mismanagement, there are also concerns that Treasury may be losing a senior official at a crucial time.

But Mogajane believes the situation may in fact require someone who has a renewed energy and passion to tackle this scourge.

“It’s not about releasing a senior official, but it is about getting new and fresh ideas coming in and South Africans must understand it like that. But for now, I am still there, I am doing what I have to do.”

Listen to the full interview below: