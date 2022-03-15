CT's northern rail line expected to return to operation on Wednesday

It is one of the Cape's busiest lines that transports thousands of people daily.

CAPE TOWN - As of Wednesday, trains will be operating from Cape Town to Bellville.

Parts of the northern line have been closed since level 5 of the COVID-19 lockdown two years ago.

On Monday and Tuesday, trains will run without commuters as part of trial operations.

Metrorail's Nana Zenani said that the passenger service would be in operation from Wednesday.

"Metrorail Western Cpe is happy to announce the commencement of the northern line. All the stations on that line will be functional, except for Parow station, which has been badly vandalised," Zenani said.