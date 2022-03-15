Go

Competition Commission refers Meta for prosecution over GovChat removal

The commission alleges that in mid-2020, Facebook decided to remove GovChat and #letstalk, a technology start-up that connects government and people, from the WhatsApp business application programming interface. The move, the commission said, contravened the Competition Act.

Picture: @Meta/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - The Competition Commission's going after social media giant, Meta.

It has referred Meta Platforms Incorporated, as well as its subsidiaries, to its tribunal for prosecution.

It's accused the company of abusing its dominance.

Meta was previously known as Facebook.

The move was exclusionary, added the organisation, and this contravened the Competition Act.

The commission has asked the tribunal to impose a maximum penalty against Meta Platforms, WhatsApp and Facebook South Africa, amounting to 10% of their collective turnover.

Timeline

