Competition Commission refers Meta for prosecution over GovChat removal

Meta CAPE TOWN - The Competition Commission's going after social media giant, Meta. It has referred Meta Platforms Incorporated, as well as its subsidiaries, to its tribunal for prosecution. It's accused the company of abusing its dominance. Media Release - Facebook prosecuted for abusing its dominance pic.twitter.com/fhKDMdhn2o CompComSA (@CompComSA) March 14, 2022

Meta was previously known as Facebook.

The commission alleges that in mid-2020, Facebook decided to remove gov chat and #letstalk, a technology start-up that connects government and people, from the WhatsApp business application programming interface.

The move was exclusionary, added the organisation, and this contravened the Competition Act.

The commission has asked the tribunal to impose a maximum penalty against Meta Platforms, WhatsApp and Facebook South Africa, amounting to 10% of their collective turnover.