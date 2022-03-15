Comair trying to intimidate and silence protesting workers, says Numsa

The group is demanding the removal of Comair CEO, Glenn Orsmond following the suspension of its operating licence by the Civil Aviation Authority.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers affiliated to Numsa claim that Comair is trying to intimidate them from protesting at the company's Kempton Park office.

The group gathered at an open field along Fortress Street before marching on the offices on Tuesday morning.

They are demanding the removal of Comair CEO, Glenn Orsmond.

No sign of #NUMSA members expected to picket outside #Comair offices in Kempton Park this morning. They are demanding the removal of CEO Glenn Orsmond after flights were suspended on Saturday due to safety concerns raised by the CAA. MS pic.twitter.com/wmuEm7QvLI EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 15, 2022

#Numsa members arrive outside #Comair offices in Kempton Park to handover their memorandum of demands. MS pic.twitter.com/zLjiknm7sJ EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 15, 2022

This comes as British Airways and Kulula flights remain grounded after the South African Civil Aviation Authority raised safety concerns.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola: "We're surprised that Comair is acting as if they're unaware that we were coming. We absolutely did what we needed to do to get permission to picket. What we think this is is an attempt to silence us, it's an attempt to intimidate members. We're not going to be silenced. We're not going to withdraw our demands. Our demands are that Glenn Orsmond be removed."

Hlubi-Majola said that Orsmond has failed to lead the company while workers made sacrifices to keep it afloat.

"Three rounds of retrenchments have happened at Comair in a very short space of time. Up until last year in December, workers were earning only 70% of their salaries. At some point they didn't earn anything during the hard lockdown," Hlubi-Majola said.