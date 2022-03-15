Comair continues efforts to have suspension lifted as Numsa calls for CEO's exit

Over the weekend, the regulator grounded Comair-operated flights due to safety concerns.

CAPE TOWN - Comair said that it was continuing to talk to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) as its air operator certificate remains suspended, therefore affecting flights for another day.

Thousands of passengers have been left frustrated with the indefinite suspension of Comair flights.

On Tuesday, Comair members affiliated to metalworkers union Numsa intend picketing outside the airline's offices.

Numsa's spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that they were calling for the removal of Comair's CEO, Glenn Orsmond.

"What we need now is decisive leadership with a clear direction as to how to get us out of this quagmire. As Numsa, we don't believe that the CEO of Comair is the right person to do that," she said.

She explained why they believed that he needed to be replaced.

"Up until now, he has taken disastrous decisions which has, in our view, landed the airline in this situation it is in right now," Hlubi-Majola said.

The airline has apologised for the inconvenience and said that it was talking with the SACAA to have the suspension lifted as soon as possible.