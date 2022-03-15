City of Cape Town probing unscheduled weekend power cut

Residents - mostly in the city centre - were plunged into darkness for several hours on Saturday evening.

CAPE TOWN - A massive power cut in Cape Town is being investigated.

Residents, mostly in the city centre, were plunged into darkness for several hours on Saturday evening.

Surrounding areas like Milnerton and parts of the Atlantic seaboard were also affected.



It's unclear if the outage was in any way linked to Eskom's rolling power cuts, which was suspended on Sunday night.



The City of Cape Town's Beverley van Reenen said that there has been a marked increase in vandalism and theft of electrical infrastructure across the metro.