Cape Chamber of Commerce raises safety concerns after businessman kidnapped

Businessman Ismail Rajah was abducted in front of his company’s offices, Good Hope Construction, in Parow last week - he is still missing.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that it was concerned about the safety of business owners in the city.

This was the latest in a growing number of kidnappings around the country.

Cape Town businessman Ismail Rajah is not the first businessman to be targeted in the area recently.

Earlier this year, a Bangladeshi man was kidnapped from outside his store in Kalksteenfontein near Bishop Lavis and back in 2018, businessman Liyaqat Parker was abducted at his Parow business.

These are among a number of kidnappings around the country over the past year.

Chamber president Jacques Moolman said that the police crime statistics of 2010/11 compared to 2019/2020 showed a 133% increase in reported kidnappings.

He said that there may be more than reported.

"Ransoms are paid and the silence is part of the deal. With our country having all the skills and resources required to run a competent and effective police service, we seem to have given up pushing basic human rights and safety," Moolman said.

He said that extortion was also a major problem, especially among smaller businesses.

"The major complaint, however, is the tardiness of the police in reaction to a call for help. Unless the standard of policing improves significantly, there is a danger that the form of vigilantism may emerge which would be to no one's advantage," Moolman said.

A number of kidnapping cases are being investigated around the country.