Bolt accused of being complicit in rape cases for failing with safety measures

A 25-year-old suspect is expected back in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where he will apply for bail. He faces two counts of rape, kidnapping, and robbery after Lulama Kotelo took to Twitter last month claiming that he had sexually assaulted her friend.

JOHANNESBURG - The family and friends of a woman who was raped, allegedly by a Bolt driver, said that the e-hailing service was complicit in the platform's safety failures.

He faces two counts of rape, kidnapping, and robbery after Lulama Kotelo took to Twitter last month claiming that he had sexually assaulted her friend.

The Twitter post triggered a range of stories from social media users about their own traumatic experiences while using Bolt.

Kotelo said that she received a dreadful call from her friend that she had been raped and strangled, allegedly by her Bolt driver.

Now Kotelo wants justice not only for her friend but for at least three other women who she said were targeted through the e-hailing service.

Kotelo believes that there are other women who had been victims of crime by poorly vetted drivers and has urged them to go public to assist the police.

Bolt South Africa said that it looked at the driver's profile and there had been no similar complaints or referrals by passengers about him but it continued to assist police with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the charges against the driver could rise to 10 after more complainants came forward with kidnapping and rape allegations carried out by the same man.

The State is expected to oppose his bail.