Batohi: NPA to focus on implementing Zondo recommendations

CAPE TOWN - National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi said the their focus for the next six months and beyond would be implementing the recommendations of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

Batohi briefed Parliament’s public finance watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), on Tuesday.

She said a special task force had already been set up to help deal with a deluge of cases arising out of the reports of the state capture inquiry.

“You will understand, chair and honourable members, that in as much as a whole lot of work in terms of all the other crimes is still continuing, the priority focus for the next six months to start off and it will certainly move beyond that, is looking at implementation of the Zondo commission recommendations.”

The task force will manage coordination within the NPA and with its partners, including the Hawks.

“There’s a razor-sharp focus in the next six months to start off with, in terms of how we implement Zondo commission recommendations and together with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) who we are working closely with and the Investigative Directorate (ID), which has a very specific state capture mandate, our focus for the next six months is going to be implementation.”

Batohi said progress would be closely monitored.