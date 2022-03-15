130 CoJ staff to forge ahead with legal action as their jobs are at stake

The workers’ terms of employment were changed from fixed term to permanent last March, but that decision has now been rescinded.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for the 130 City of Joburg employees on Tuesday said they were treating this matter with urgency as livelihoods were at stake.

The group is fighting this, saying the decision by the Democratic Alliance government was unlawful and irrational.

They’ve threatened legal action if the council does not reverse its recent decision.

As it stands, the fixed term contracts of many of the employees affected by the recent directive expire in April.

That means if the recent move is not withdrawn, many could be without employment by the end of next month.

But their lawyer Mojalefa Motalane has treated this fact with disregard.

“We do not believe that there is any substance to it because our view is that the actual decision to convert the clients back to fixed term was unlawful.”

While the workers have given the city until Friday to respond to their objections, they are also planning a strike over the next few days.