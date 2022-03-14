Winde hails impact of Cape Town Cycle Tour on WC's economy

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that the Cycle Tour was a major contributor to the domestic economy, where it particularly helped in the recovery of tourism and hospitality sector.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Cycle Tour has helped pump half a billion rand into the Western Cape's economy.

The premier's office said that the annual event put 3,000 people to work over the past few weeks, which ensured its success.

Over 18,000 cyclists took to the Mother City's roads on Sunday.

Premier Alan Winde said that the Cycle Tour was a major contributor to the domestic economy, where it particularly helped in the recovery of tourism and hospitality sector.

More competitors were allowed to take part this year as COVID-19 restrictions relaxed.

Winde reiterated his call for the state of disaster be scrapped for good.