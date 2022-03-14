SIU hears review application to claw back R2.5m from former SABC COO Motsoeneng

The SABC and SIU want to recover money from Motsoeneng and other former executives, who paid the royalties paid to some musicians.

CAPE TOWN- The Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) Special Tribunal is hearing a review application in which the SABC is trying to recover R2.5 million from former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Both applicants alleged that during 2016, Motsoeneng and former executives took an irrational decision to award R50,000 each to a number of musicians.

Counsel for the SABC and the SIU said that the SABC and Motsoeneng's decision to dish out cash to musicians was taken and approved in the absence of clear policy.

They also said there was no budget for it and it did not fall within the operations of the SABC.

Motsoeneng decided to award 180 musicians R50 000 each. The number later increased to 215 with the total standing at R10.7 million.

Advocate Jabu Motepe for the SIU and SABC said, "We only paid R2,425,000, if I’m not mistaken, out of the R10.7 million. That’s close R8 million that is still outstanding if this decision is not set aside.”

Motepe also said Motsoeneng misled the tribunal on the issue of private funding.

“And the allegations that are still being persisted with in this case, that there were private finds procured by Mr Motsoeneng, they are incorrect. In fact they are misleading to the court and we will ask that the court makes note of that.”

The hearing continues.