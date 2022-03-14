Ramaphosa backs enforcement agencies to recover looted public funds

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that since the establishment of the Special Tribunal, around R8.6 billion from unlawful contracts had already been recovered. The president said this has been a 'game-changer' but it was only effective if perpetrators are prosecuted.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged that a huge amount of stolen public funds still needed to be recovered but he was confident that agencies would manage to claw back some looted cash in the months and years ahead.

In his weekly newsletter on Monday morning, Ramaphosa said that one of the most effective weapons in the fight against corruption and state capture was the Special Tribunal of the Special Investigating Unit which he established back in 2019.

That tribunal was set up to speed up litigation and the president said that it made it possible for funds and state assets lost to corruption to be recovered faster.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that since the establishment of the Special Tribunal, around R8.6 billion from unlawful contracts had already been recovered.

The president said this has been a "game-changer" but it was only effective if perpetrators are prosecuted.

Recently, the tribunal reviewed and set aside more than R100 million worth of irregular and unlawful contracts from COVID-19 related procurement.

Last year, a former Transnet executive was ordered to pay R26 million that he had received as a shareholder of a firm of consulting engineers contracted to Transnet while he was a full-time employee.

Ramaphosa said these corrupt relationships had eroded the capacity of the state to deliver on its mandate and had set back the state's efforts to provide services to communities.