Power cuts suspended but grid still under pressure

Eskom suspended Sunday night's planned power cut, after regaining enough generating capacity but there's still a big gap in generating capacity and means that the grid will remain under pressure on Monday and Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans will hopefully be able to keep their lights on this week, but sceptics will not be holding their breath.

The country was plunged into darkness last week, with the sudden return of nationwide blackouts.

However, Eskom announced that they would be suspending Sunday night's planned power cut, after regaining enough generating capacity.

Loadshedding will be suspended at 20:00 tonight as generation capacity sufficiently recovers. Eskom thanks the public for support and patience during the loadshedding@News24 @SABCNews @Newzroom405 @eNCA pic.twitter.com/SS5XJbdrjx Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 13, 2022

Last week, Eskom lost the ability to produce over 21,000 megawatts of electricity, enough to power some 700,000 households daily.

This was partly due to scheduled maintenance, but largely as a result of failures at their coal-powered generators.

On Sunday, they announced that losses had been reduced to around 19,000MW, enough of an improvement to suspend the rolling blackouts.

But that's still a big gap in generating capacity and means that the grid will remain under pressure on Monday and Tuesday.

Furthermore, Eskom is expecting that they'll need to heavily rely on emergency reserves in the meantime, which is not good news in the face of soaring fuel prices.

Once again, the embattled power utility has apologised to South Africans for the blackouts and is still calling on all of us to use electricity sparingly.