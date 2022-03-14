Police top brass host crime imbizo in Manenberg

Police top brass on Monday hosted a crime imbizo in one of Cape Town's deadliest suburbs Manenberg on Monday.

The area has long been a hotspot for crime and gangsterism.

Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale has been travelling across the Western Cape to talk to communities about their crime and safety concerns.

During the last imbizo in Hermanus, commitments were made to increase the police presence in hotspots and retrain officials to be handle sexual abuse cases.

The area has seen a string of femicide cases over the past year.

Still, Manenberg stands out as one of the bloodiest.

Just this month, days of clashes between rival gangs have left eight people dead.

Last week, among those arrested for gun possession was a 15-year-old boy.

Gangsterism would likely be high on the agenda, as will the issue of insufficient police resources to tackle gang leaders head-on.