'Our people's lives are sacrosanct': Transport Dept backs move to ground Comair

During its recent investigation of Comair, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) found a string of non-compliance with safety regulating standards.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA)'s decision to shut down Comair flights has the full support of the national Transport Department.

On Sunday, after the authority extended the suspension on Comair's operating licence indefinitely, Minister Fikile Mbalula echoed his support for the group.

The company was given several days to remedy the safety concerns but by Sunday morning, it hadn't proved to the authority that it could safely resume operations.

The move to ground dozens of flights has been welcomed by workers union Numsa, who said that they had long warned of pending safety risks due to budget cuts.

Transport spokesperson, Lawrence Venkile said the following on the situation: “The minister reaffirms his support and commitment to the safety of our airlines. The lives of the people who use our aircraft on a day-to-day basis are sacrosanct and more important than expediency or that of profit.”

Hundreds of disgruntled passengers were left stranded at airports across the country.

They're now being asked not to overcrowd airports, and should rather wait for communication from their airline.

Venkile said they are also asking for patience while these safety issues were addressed.

“To those who have been negatively affected by this decision, look at alternative methods of travelling and give the Civil Aviation Authority the space to do a proper job. We have no intention of compromising [the] safety of the people who use the airline or the safety of the crew,” Venkile said.

Meanwhile, SACAA said that it was waiting for Comair to hand over outstanding documents before it even considered lifting the suspension on its flights.

"We dispatched the letter last night to them in terms of all the evidence that they had submitted. We did, unfortunately, have to ask for additional evidence from them and I must also indicate that there have been personal engagements between the airline and ourselves," said SACAA spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.