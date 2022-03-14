Orlando Pirates score wonder goal, Pyramids first qualifiers

South African Fortune Makaringe scored a wonder goal for Orlando Pirates on Sunday and Egyptian big spenders Pyramids became the first qualifiers for the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

There were also very early and late goals with Algerian outfit JS Saoura scoring a match-winner within 60 seconds of the kick-off and Democratic Republic of Congo club TP Mazembe equalising in the 95th minute.

When the dust settled after matchday 4, Pyramids booked a last-eight place for the third straight season and only Zanaco of Zambia and Royal Leopards of Eswatini have no chance of joining them.



That leaves 13 teams chasing seven places in the first knockout phase in the African equivalent of the Uefa Europa League.

Makaringe, a midfielder who rarely scores, broke the deadlock against Eswatini part-timers Royal Leopard in Soweto on 48 minutes with a cross-cum-shot from the touchline that ended in the net.



The ball dipped behind Leopard goalkeeper and captain Ncasimo Dlamini and struck the far post before crossing the line.

Pirates went on to triumph 3-0 with Kabelo Dlamini and Zimbabwean Terrence Dzvukamanja the other scorers for the 2015 Confederation Cup runners-up.

The Soweto Buccaneers top Group B with nine points, two more than JS Saoura, who edged third-placed Al Ittihad of Libya 1-0 in Algiers with Oussama Bellatreche scoring the lone goal inside the first minute.

Saudi and Emirati petro dollars have transformed Pyramids into a powerful force that finished runners-up and reached the semi-finals in the last two editions of this competition.

They drew 1-1 away to record three-time Confederation Cup winners CA Sfaxien of Tunisia, who levelled in the second half via Firas Chaouat after Walid el Karti had put the visitors ahead on 44 minutes.

ZAMBIAN CLUB FLOP

Pyramids started with seven Egyptians plus Burkinabes Blati Toure and Eric Traore, Moroccan El Karti and recently hired South African Fagrie Lakay.

Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya snatched a 3-2 win over Zanaco of Zambia in Lusaka thanks to an added-time goal from Muetaz Husayn, who fired past goalkeeper Charles Lawu despite having fallen to the ground.

Pyramids have 10 points in Group A, Ahly seven and Sfaxien four while commercial bank club Zanaco have been a major disappointment, losing all four matches.

Simba of Tanzania regained the lead in Group D thanks to a 1-0 win over 2020 Confederation Cup holders Renaissance Berkane of Morocco in Dar es Salaam, where Senegalese Pape Sakho struck on 44 minutes.

Sakho dribbled past several defenders before unleashing a low shot into the corner as goalkeeper Hamza Hamiani Akbi stood still.

Second-placed ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast overcame the handicap of having to host matches in Benin by beating Gendarmerie Nationale of Niger 2-1 with teenager Karim Konate bagging a brace.

The organisers have barred ASEC and a number of other clubs from playing at home because their grounds do not meet international standards.

Al Masry, the other Egyptian contenders, had to wait 83 minutes before Hassan Ali scored to give them a 1-0 win over Otoho Oyo of Congo Brazzaville in Alexandria and first place in Group D.

Mazembe trail Masry on head-to-head records after twice coming from behind against Coton Sport of Cameroon in Garoua with Kevin Mondeko salvaging a 2-2 draw through a 95th-minute goal.