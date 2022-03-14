Numsa members expected to picket outside Comair to demand CEO's removal

Numsa says its members at Comair will picket outside the grounded airline's offices to demand the removal of its CEO Glenn Orsmond.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says its members at Comair will picket outside the grounded airline's offices to demand the removal of its CEO Glenn Orsmond.

It said Osmond's drastic cost-cutting measures have created an overworked and poorly paid workforce, compromising safety standards of passengers.

The union said if Orsmond was allowed to continue in his role there would be no airline left to defend and at least 1,300 workers would lose their jobs.

Over the weekend, the South African Civil Aviation Authority suspended the operating licence of all flights under Comair, including British Airways and Kulula, due to major safety risks.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said Comair has been putting profits before people.

“We demand his removal so that the airline has a chance of survival. We demand that the board appoint someone who has a clear strategy to turn the airline around in the long term and can intervene decisively to improve safety and reassure the Civil Aviation Authority to restore the airline’s operating licence.”