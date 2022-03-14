SACAA: Decision to suspend Comair's operating licence not taken lightly

South African Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson, Phindiwe Gwebu, said that it was their job to maintain the best safety interests of both passengers and airline staff.

CAPE TOWN - In 30 years, South Africa has not seen a single fatal commercial airline incident, and hopes to keep it that way.

That's the message from the country's Civil Aviation Authority.

They've received massive backlash from Comair, and affected Kulula and British Airways users, after suspending the company's operating licence on Sunday. This left hundreds of flights cancelled, with many passengers left stranded and frustrated.

But the CAA stands by its decision.

Prior to their investigation and report into Comair's safety shortfall last week, several safety incidents had been reported.

This includes engine failures, flights being forced to reroute due to technical faults, and others facing emergency landings after a malfunction with their landing gear.

Their investigation found three level one risks, which according to regulatory standards, posed an immediate risk and called for operations to be shut down.

The group was given time to address these issues but failed to prove to the regulator that they were safe to fly again this weekend.

"The mandate of the South African Civil Aviation Authority is to regulate and enforce civil aviation safety and security and for that reason, we do have the responsibility that everyone that takes to the sky, that uses any civil aviation service does so in a safe manner. This decision by the CAA was not taken lightly, it was taken in the interests of ensuring that every take-off results in a safe landing," Gwebu explained.

Meanwhile, workers Union Numsa said that they were not surprised at the decision to halt Comair flights.

Numsa is pleased with the steps being taken to ensure the safety of passengers and staff, but it still wants to see heads roll as Comair flights remain grounded indefinitely.

They've called for the company's CEO, Glenn Orsmond, to step down immediately.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola believes that under his leadership, the company and safety standards have fallen apart.

"We have been warning the airline of their cost-cutting measures and that this would eventually have an impact on compromising safety standards. The CEO Glen Orsmond does not have the vision to turn the organisation around and his lack of strategic leadership is contributing to the crises," Hlubi Majola said.

It's not yet clear what further plans Comair has to accommodate stranded passengers.

On Sunday, two aircraft were chartered in order to assist vulnerable and emergency travel passengers.