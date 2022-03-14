No further extensions for driver's licence renewals, warns Gauteng's Mamabolo

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo as warned that the grace period to renew expired driving licence cards would not be extended, adding that motorists who continued to drive with expired licences after the end of the month would face fines and possible prosecution.

The country currently has a backlog of more than 500,000 licences.

Mamabolo claimed that licencing centres had enough capacity to address the shortfall, and he said that slots were available to book for renewals.

"We don't believe that there should be extensions because that could have unintended consequences of people treating the licence system with contempt. We have done everything as government to create platforms and even more, offices were introduced in the province to make sure people are able to renew their licence," the MEC said.