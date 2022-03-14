SA needs practical measures to rectify racism within ad space, says EFF's Ndlozi

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said practical measures should be implemented to rectify what he called "racism within the South African advertising space".

Ndlozi on Monday addressed a South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) probe into complaints regarding racial discrimination within the country's advertising industry.

He said a punitive approach to address the issue was long overdue.

“A general finding must be made, and all these brands must be directed to take legally binding decisions to redirect their ad spend to black media owners because the patterns at the moment are irrational, idiotic and racist.”

Ndlozi also addressed stereotypical casting of actors within the advertising industry, saying “The trend of adverts continued to be based on black people as poor. An advert for washing powder, for instance, will show black women washing with their hands and show white women using a washing machine.”