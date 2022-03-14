Metrorail announces passenger service will resume from Wednesday

The passenger service resumes from Wednesday and would come complete with a new operating timetable.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says it has been preparing to reinstate train services from Cape Town to Bellville.

The line was closed during level 5 of the COVID-19 lockdown two years ago.



It has been one of Cape Town’s busiest lines, ferrying thousands of people daily.

Metrorail said from Monday trains would run without passengers as part of trial operations.

Metrorail's Nana Zenani said, “All the stations on that line will be functional except for Parrow Station which has been badly vandalised. As a result, it will take longer to finalise.”

She said Metrorail had previously finalised improvements and upgrades to three of the six stations on the line, including Tygerberg, Vasco and Elsiesrivier Stations.

The rail operator said the upgrade of Thornton Station was at the final stages of completion.