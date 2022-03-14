Kapp stars as Proteas Women defeat defending WCWC champions England Marizanne Kapp saved the South Africans with both the ball and the bat as the allrounder took 5/45 as well as scoring a perfectly timed 32 in the run chase to give her side a three-wicket win over England. Proteas women

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas Women maintained their undefeated status at the ICC Women’s World Cup as they beat England by three wickets on Monday, the result seeing them move to second in the standings behind the only other undefeated side, Australia. Marizanne Kapp saved the South Africans with both the ball and the bat as the allrounder took 5/45 as well as scoring a perfectly timed 32 in the run chase. Some big movements in the #CWC22 standings after Bangladesh and South Africas massive victories pic.twitter.com/EDm7BnpwRL ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 14, 2022

After a close chase in their last match, the Proteas opted to switch the game plan with captain Sune Luus electing to field after winning the toss.

It appeared to be going well with three quick wickets. Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones then steadied the innings for England as they put on a 100-run partnership. Beaumont was dismissed for 62 before Jones was run out for 53.

Kapp was brought back into the bowling attack as she took three more wickets to restrict the English to 235/7.

The South Africans chase got under way to a shaky start with 2021 ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year, Lizelle Lee, dismissed for nine as she continues her return to fitness.

Lee's opening partner, Laura Wolvaardt, rode her luck on the day as she was dropped twice, as well as a missed stumping opportunity and surviving an LBW appeal, with the third umpire unconvinced that there was enough of a gap between the bat and ball upon further inspection.

Eventually, the batter’s luck ran out as a pull shot didn’t have enough on it and Wolvaardt was caught by Nat Sciver the over after captain Luus was also sent back to the pavilion.

The South Africans suffered a mini-collapse as they went from 147/2 to 199/6 in the space of nine overs.

In stepped Kapp, who took time to settle before the allrounder struck a quick-fire 32 to bring South Africa back into contention as the match appeared to be slipping away.

Some clever strokes from Trisha Chetty saw South Africa reach the target with four balls to spare.

Next up for the Proteas is the New Zealanders on Thursday.

The match is scheduled to start at 3AM CAT.