Investment tips for women entrepreneurs

It is crucial for women entrepreneurs not to compromise on their companies’ core values, to have a modicum of structure in their daily operations, and to learn how to delegate tasks, according to a leadership expert and investor. Wura Abiola said that meeting these needs would increase a woman entrepreneur’s chances of getting investment for her businesses.

Abiola, who is also an entrepreneur and academic, was speaking during an event hosted by the Small Enterprise Development Agency to celebrate International Women’s Day on 8 March. It celebrated and reflected on the strides that South Africa’s businesswomen have made under the theme, “Celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness against bias and take action for equality.”

Abiola shared some tips on how women could get ahead. She encouraged female entrepreneurs to start their businesses in a manner that would not compromise their core values nor their businesses. “As women entrepreneurs, we are so eager to get an investment that we compromise on a lot of things that are dear to us as women, because we that we need to do what it takes to get an investor,” she said.

