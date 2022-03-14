Global shortage of cooking oil has Oil World concerned

That's according to Oil World executive director Thomas Mielke commenting on the growing global shortage in cooking oils and subsequent sky rocketing prices.

CAPE TOWN - Governments around the world will soon need to choose between food oils and biofuels.

That's according to Oil World Executive Director Thomas Mielke while commenting on the growing global shortage in cooking oils and subsequent sky rocketing prices.

This is partly being driven by climate change and labour shortfalls, but largely as a result of the war between Russian and Ukraine, the world's top oil producers.

The market research group was estimating that sunflower seed and oil production from Ukraine could dropped by around 5 million tons this year alone.

Mielke said urgent pressure must be placed on officials to heed their warnings and put a hold on using food oils for to produce biofuel.

“It is our job to educate the global market fundamentals to politicians. But must importantly, consumers protesting against the wasting of food for energy which is really ridiculous in this situation as prices have more than doubled the average price.”

Already, stockpiling or panic buying of cooking oils has been recorded in South Africa.

Mielke believed governments may be turning a blind eye to the direct food consequences this would have on food availability and consumers.

“We are in a crisis, and nothing is happening, and this does not make sense. Nothing is happening because politicians don’t understand their responsibility.”