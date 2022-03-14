Former SABC COO Motsoeneng defends spending R2.5 million on 'music legends'

The SIU Special Tribunal is hearing a review application where the SABC is trying to recover R2.5 million from Motsoeneng and other former executives.

JOHANNESBURG - Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has defended his decision to spend R2.5 million on what he called “music legends”.

Motsoeneng said the funds used to pay them were raised from private sources, including Multichoice.

The Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) Special Tribunal has been hearing a review application where the SABC has been trying to claw back R2.5 million from Motsoeneng and other former executives.

The SIU and SABC told the tribunal that there was no budget for the payments to the music legends and it also did not fall within the operations of the public broadcaster.

Motsoeneng and the SABC in 2016 awarded 180 legends with R50,000 each.

Advocate Nikiwe Nyathi for Motsoeneng said the Board of the SABC was aware of the payments which have been called irregular.

“He does state that the board was informed and endorsed the value of the once off recognition project.”

Nyathi also dismissed submissions that there was no evidence of private funding from Multichoice.

“He has stated in his answering affidavit that he was in discussions with Multichoice, and that funding came from Multichoice. My lady, I submit that that is a dispute.”

Motsoeneng said the payments were to show “gratitude” to the country’s musicians.