Five people killed in Khayelitsha shooting
According to police, gunmen approached shacks in the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini and fired shots.
CAPE TOWN - Five people were shot and killed in Khayelitsha on Monday.
According to police, gunmen approached shacks in the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini and fired shots.
#KhayelishaShooting Crime experts and Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile on the scene at the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini. KPEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 14, 2022
Pictures: Piet Smit pic.twitter.com/RJ1qXlsgc0
A woman and four men were killed.
Crime experts were on the scene.
The Police's Novela Potelwa: "Western Cape police have activated the 72-hour action plan. The motive for the shooting is yet to be determined."