Go

Five people killed in Khayelitsha shooting

According to police, gunmen approached shacks in the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini and fired shots.

Five people have been killed in a shooting in Khayelitsha. Picture: Piet Smit
Five people have been killed in a shooting in Khayelitsha. Picture: Piet Smit
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Five people were shot and killed in Khayelitsha on Monday.

According to police, gunmen approached shacks in the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini and fired shots.

A woman and four men were killed.

Crime experts were on the scene.

The Police's Novela Potelwa: "Western Cape police have activated the 72-hour action plan. The motive for the shooting is yet to be determined."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA