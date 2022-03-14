Five people killed in Khayelitsha shooting According to police, gunmen approached shacks in the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini and fired shots. Khayelitsha

Khayelitsha shooting

Endlovini informal settlement

Monwabisi Park CAPE TOWN - Five people were shot and killed in Khayelitsha on Monday. According to police, gunmen approached shacks in the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini and fired shots. #KhayelishaShooting Crime experts and Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile on the scene at the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini. KP



Pictures: Piet Smit pic.twitter.com/RJ1qXlsgc0 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 14, 2022

A woman and four men were killed.

Crime experts were on the scene.

The Police's Novela Potelwa: "Western Cape police have activated the 72-hour action plan. The motive for the shooting is yet to be determined."