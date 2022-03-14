DA: It's appalling that Gauteng Health Dept owes over R3bn to suppliers

Provincial hospitals are facing mounting debt and unpaid bills which has affected services in some of the province healthcare facilities after more than 42,000 suppliers were not paid within the legally required 30 days.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has maintained that it is not in a financial crisis, this despite owing thousands of service providers more than R3.1 billion.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s provincial spokesperson on health, Jack Bloom, said that one of the suppliers who had halted services due to a lack of payment was Buhle Waste, a company tasked with removing medical waste, while patients at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital had no bread supplies for over two weeks.

Bloom said that the department was plagued by financial mismanagement.

"It's really appalling that the Gauteng Health Department owes more than R3 billion and to more than 42,000 suppliers and this is why we're seeing the problems at Chris Hani Baragwanath and also other problems at hospitals right around the province. Unfortunately, I think they're going to need a bailout but this must come with very strict conditions for decent financial management and put decent management in charge," Bloom said.