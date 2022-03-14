CT public urged to look out for two missing adults

A patient from Cape Town's Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital, 38-year-old Anne Manin, was meant to arrive at her parents’ home in Claremont over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Missing Children South Africa has raised the alarm about missing adults facing mental health struggles.

She'd been released for weekend visitation but has not been seen since.

The organisation's National Coordinator Bianca van Aswegen said those with information on her whereabouts should contact the authorities and approach her with compassion.

“Please contact authorities immediately and please approach them with caution because we don’t know how he is going to react; she might be disorientated, she might be lost and bewildered and we need to approach a person with mental health issues very carefully.”

Meanwhile, another Capetonian, 53-year-old Wayne O’Gorman has been missing for over two weeks.

He, too, is a mental health care patient.

Van Aswegen has asked the public to help locate him and approach him with caution.

“He also has mental health issues, and we ask the public to please keep an eye out for him. He was last seen wearing a pair of brown pants with brown sandals. This is not the first time he has gone missing. We are very worried about him, and we urge people to let authorities know when they spot him and to also approach him with caution.”