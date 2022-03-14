Comair passengers left fuming after all flights grounded by aviation authority

With no word yet about when flights operating under Comair will resume, many passengers have been left frustrated.

CAPE TOWN - With no word yet about when flights operating under Comair will resume, many passengers have been left frustrated.

This comes after Comair failed to convince the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) that it had fixed safety concerns uncovered by the regulator after an investigation into a string of mishaps.

It resulted in many locals left scrambling to make alternative arrangements.

Plumstead resident Daphne Jubber and her husband were meant to fly to Australia to visit loved ones on Friday.

Their Emirates flight was meant to leave from OR Tambo International and they had booked a British Airways flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg.

Now, Jubber said they were considering alternative arrangements in order to make their international flight.

“We need to get on that Emirates flight at 3pm on Friday. Now I am wondering if I should book another airline.”

For Durbanville resident Jeanette Holmes, it was a bit trickier. Holmes and her husband were meant to fly to Durban on a Kulula flight on Monday as they embark on a cruise on Monday afternoon.

But the grounding of the flights has caused many headaches, with additional costs, she said: “We had to book another flight, which charged R3,500 per person, one way.”

It remains unclear when the CAA would lift the suspension.