Comair cancels flights with CAA suspension still in place

CAPE TOWN - Comair canceled its flights for Tuesday with the indefinite suspension of its operating licence by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) still in place.

In an update on social media the airline apologised for the inconvenience, adding that they're engaging with the regulator to have the suspension lifted as soon as possible.

It comes after Comair failed to convince the CAA that it had fixed safety concerns uncovered by the regulator after an investigation into a string of mishaps.

The airline asked passengers to monitor its social media platforms for the latest updates.

Meanwhile, National Union of Mineworkers South Africa's (Numsa) Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said there was a lot at stake.

“The longer that the airline is grounded, it does bring into question the future of the airline, in terms of whether it will be able to recover from this, when will it be able to be allowed to return to the skies, and whether that sort of impact, its going to have a negative impact in terms of jobs.”

She added though, that what the CAA has said can't be ignored.

“It’s very worrying that their investigation picked up three level one infractions. In terms of what their standards and their safety protocols dictate, it dictates that if you have only one of those the airline must shut down for 24 hours. This was a situation where they found three.”