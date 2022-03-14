CGE welcomes talks on possibility of legalising sex work in SA

The Justice Department has been holding a series of meetings with several organisations and affected role players.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality has welcomed ongoing talks on the possible decriminalisation of sex work in South Africa.

Currently, the buying and selling of sex is a crime in the country.

Commission spokesperson Javu Baloyi said that the institution had thrown its weight behind legalising the sector, which he said could help vulnerable sex workers access government services.

"The continued crimilisation of sex workers exposes them to various abuses from the public and police services. As per the commission's standing position, any regulation of sex work and sex workers in South Africa must follow a human rights approach that will deliver freedom and rights of choice of work," Baloyi said.