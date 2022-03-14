Five people shot dead in Endlovini amid ongoing violence

Several people have been killed in Cape Town in the past 48 hours with five shot dead on Monday morning.

Police said there were a number of other murders in Manenberg but have not yet given a figure.

Police said a group of men approached shacks in the Monwabisi Park Informal Settlement in Endlovini and opened fire.

A woman and four men were killed.

Police initiated its 72-hour activation plan in a hunt for the suspects.

Spokesperson Novela Potelwa said, “The victims, between the ages of 25 and 35, were in different shacks when they were killed. Police arrived on the scene and found the four bodies of men in one shack. The woman’s body was discovered about 400 metres from the other scene.”

The police were called out to Manenberg recently where gang violence was rife.

The LEAP Reaction Unit was deployed to the area on Sunday.

Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale was expected to host a ministerial outreach programme in Manenberg.