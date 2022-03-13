Go

Western Cape DA plans to take on land reform minister for District 6 claimants

As part of the latest phase of claimants returning to their homes, 108 people were meant to be given their keys last year.

FILE: Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza Thoko Didiza. Picture: GCIS.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Standing Committee on Human Settlements in the Western Cape will be taking Land Reforms Minister Thoko Didiza head-on in the fight for District 6 claimants.

However, city housing officials refused to approve the handover due to serious building safety and infrastructure issues.

Most claimants, whose families were forcibly removed under apartheid legislation, are now elderly and frail.

Provincial Committee Spokesperson Matlhodi Maseko said after Didiza snubbed their requests to discuss the delays, they would approach Parliament to intervene.

