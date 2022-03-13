Power restored to parts of Cape Town and Johannesburg

Electricity has been restored in parts of Cape Town after the metro was plunged into unplanned power cuts.

CAPE TOWN - Electricity has been restored in parts of Cape Town after the metro was plunged into unplanned power cuts.

This after a fault in one of Eskom’s overhead lines saw several areas left without power for hours on Saturday.

Johannesburg was no different after also experiencing unplanned blackouts across its metro.

It seemed the continuous outages limited how City Power was able to tend to repairs.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said these outages had opened more opportunities for vandals and thieves to target their operations.