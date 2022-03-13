Numsa calls on Comair CEO to step down immediately

NUMSA is the majority union representing workers for Comair, at both Kulula and British Airways.

CAPE TOWN - Workers Union Numsa has called for Comair CEO, Glenn Orsmond, to immediately step down.

The Union said they too, support the move to ensure that both passengers and staff are safe to fly.

NUMSA is the majority union representing workers for Comair, at both Kulula and British Airways.

In one of the most recent safety incidents, a British Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing after their landing gear failure.

The Union is deeply concerned by the finding of the Aviation Authority's investigations.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola believes the mismanagement that's led to flights not being safe to fly, should lead to managerial accountability.

"Numsa demands the resignation of the Comair CEO for poor management of the airline. Numsa as the majority union of Comair is dismayed at the announcement by the South African Civil Aviation Authority at the suspending of the air certificate for Comair Limited we are deeply worried that the investigation that CAA embarked on three Level 1 finding and one Level 2 finding".

According to Aviation regulations, a Level 1 finding is grounds to immediately suspend operation, given the high-level risk posed to passengers and staff.