Nominated Zulu King KaZwelithini calls for unity in honour of late father

NONGOMA - Nominated Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has called for unity among the Zulu nation.

The nominated king addressed a prayer session held on Saturday to commemorate his late parents who passed away last year.

Saturday marked a year since the late King Zwelithini succumbed to COVID-19.

KaZwelithini addressed those who gathered to respect the life of his late father but did not leave out his mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.



The nominated king used his address to call for unity in honour of his late father.

Zulu also thanked the nation for having stood by the royal household through a difficult mourning period.

Another event will be held in Durban on Sunday as a tribute the late king.