Manhunt launched for gunmen who targeted Lenasia mosque

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for seven unknown gunmen who broke into a mosque in Lenasia and stole valuable items, including a television set and laptop.

The suspects tied up the lone security guard and locked him in the guard room before breaking into the mosque.

After ransacking the place of worship, the suspects allegedly wrote Islamophobic messages on the walls before fleeing.

This is the latest robbery targeting a mosque. Just last week a group of 15 heavily armed robbers held worshippers in Mpumalanga at gunpoint while robbing them of their belongings during a Friday prayer service in Kabokweni.