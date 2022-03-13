KZN authorities investigate cause of deadly Berea intersection crash

It's understood four cars collided on Berea road and Cleaver road in Durban in the early hours of Sunday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating the cause of a deadly crash at an intersection in Berea which claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman.

"On arrival, the paramedics found that four vehicles had collided in the junction before one had overturned coming to a stand on the side. A quick assessment of the scene found that unfortunately a female had sustained major injuries but the was nothing more paramedics could do for her, and she was declared deceased at the scene. One other person has sustained minor injuries and has was treated on scene. At this stage events leading up to the collision are unknown" said Als paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.