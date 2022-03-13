Gauteng Arts MEC meets with Zola 7: Govt commits to working with local artists

The commitment follows Sport, Arts, and Culture, MEC Mbali Hlophe's visit to the home of kwaito icon, poet, and writer Bonginkosi Dlamini, popularly known as Zola 7.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government said it plans to work with local artists to restore the industry's critical role in shaping society, addressing mental health and financial management. In the entertainment industry.

The commitment follows Sport, Arts, and Culture, MEC Mbali Hlophe's visit to the home of kwaito icon, poet, and writer Bonginkosi Dlamini, popularly known as Zola 7.

Zola 7 made headlines recently after images of the musician surfaced on social media with concerned fans calling for government to intervene.

Dlamini who was diagnosed with epilepsy four years ago - used his stardom to help young people realise their dreams.

Hlophe said her department plans to assist Dlamini with his medical and financial needs.

"There is also the other issues that relate to what artists are going through and that is really where he has a passion, I mean part of the things we were discussing was what had happened to Riky Rick and he would want to be one of those people who are able to discuss depression and the issues around substance abuse the issues around financial management and so forth".

The MEC said the images circulating on social media were taken a few years ago.

"The pictures that are circulating are not a true reflection of his current state these pictures were actually taken two years ago. Like everybody who hasn't been working for some time obviously, he has some issues that he is dealing with, but we certainly don't think its as severe as what is presented".