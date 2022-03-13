Eskom to suspend load shedding from 8pm on Sunday

The embattled power utility suffered great losses this week, as numerous coal-powered generating units failed.

CAPE TOWN - Rolling blacks are set to come to an end on Sunday evening, as Eskom suspends load shedding from 8pm.

Their struggle to use emergency diesel reserves was made worse by the massive global price hike in oils - due to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Eskom Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they deeply apologize to South Africans for the outages.

"There has been sufficient recovery on generation capacity, we would like to thank the people of South Africa for their support, assistance, and patience during the time of load shedding. Eskom takes its mandate of supplying electricity to South Africa seriously and is fully aware of the impact load shedding is having on the whole country. Unfortunately, at times it becomes necessary to implement load shedding in order to protect the system and prevent a blackout".