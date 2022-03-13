Deadline to renew driving licence cards won’t be extended, says Mamabolo

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo says the grace period to renew expired driving licence cards will not be extended beyond the end of March.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo says the grace period to renew expired driving licence cards will not be extended beyond the end of March despite disruptions at several testing centres causing further backlogs.

Some centres in the province were forced to close last month after driving schools protested changes in the online booking system.

To make matters worse, the country's only licence card printing machine came to a complete standstill last year.

As the 31 March deadline approaches, Mamabolo urged motorists to renew their licences and not wait for the eleventh hour.