DA reveals Gauteng Health Department owes R3.1bn to 42,500 suppliers

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department owes R3.1 billion to over 42,500 suppliers who have not been paid within the legally required 30 days.

That's according to the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng.

The party said this was disclosed last week at a meeting of the Gauteng Legislature's Finance Committee.

Tembisa Hospital owed the most at R333 million to 1,576 suppliers.

The Charlotte Maxeke Hospital owed R234 million to 2,908 suppliers, followed by the Far East Rand Hospital which owed R230 million to 1,795 suppliers.

Recent problems of food supply at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital could be traced to the R226 million that the hospital owed to 2,477.

The DA's Shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom said this was concerning, adding “there’s also problems at other hospitals right around the province. Certainly, financial mismanagement plays a part and corruption.”