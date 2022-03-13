Council to refine the rules around SA’s COVID-19 state of disaster

The National Coronavirus Command Council will meet on Monday to discuss regulations around the COVID-19 state of disaster.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Coronavirus Command Council will meet on Monday to discuss regulations around the COVID-19 state of disaster.

The state of disaster, which has been extended on a month-to-month basis, was due to expire on Tuesday.

The_Sunday Times _reported that the meeting was supposed to start on Sunday but was postponed to Monday to give ministers and officials more time to work out appropriate regulations that would be implemented when government ended the state of disaster.

It's understood that there were disagreements in previous meetings over the regulatory authority the Health Department would have once the pandemic was no longer subject to the National Disaster Management Act.

Officials have had to go back and draft regulations that place ultimate authority with the entire Cabinet rather than with a single minister or department.