JOHANNESBURG - The Constitution Hill Human Rights Festival is back and will take place between 19 and 21 March.

In its fourth year, the festival celebrates the progress South Africa has made in achieving human rights while reminding the public that there is still much to be done to bring about true equality.

Our line-up for the Human Rights Fest @ ConHill is literally on fire & ready to blaze & move your soul. Make sure you join us & catch live performances from Tshepang Ramboa, &Solace Can- Visit our website for more info:

Bringing together a variety of non-government and social justice organisations over three jam-packed, Constitution Hill will come alive with exhibitions, films, poetry, theatre, and live performances by Solidarity Express, Ms Party, and the legendary Vusi Mahlasela.



“The festival's mission is to evoke a sense of community that we need to make our nation a better place. It nurtures a culture of human rights activism by engaging, facilitating, and catalyzing us to take action. The Human Rights Festival is where we come together to take a stand,” said Constitution Hill CEO Dawn Robertson.

This year’s festival coincides with the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.