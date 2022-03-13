Constitution Hill Human Rights Festival is back
The Constitution Hill Human Rights Festival is back and will take place between 19 and 21 March.
In its fourth year, the festival celebrates the progress South Africa has made in achieving human rights while reminding the public that there is still much to be done to bring about true equality.
Our line-up for the Human Rights Fest @ ConHill is literally on fire & ready to blaze & move your soul. Make sure you join us & catch live performances from Tshepang Ramboa, &Solace Can- Visit our website for more info: https://t.co/l5heaa4jq3 #StandUp4HumanRights pic.twitter.com/cJwGaKrwJKConstitution Hill SA (@VisitConHill) March 13, 2022
Bringing together a variety of non-government and social justice organisations over three jam-packed, Constitution Hill will come alive with exhibitions, films, poetry, theatre, and live performances by Solidarity Express, Ms Party, and the legendary Vusi Mahlasela.
“The festival's mission is to evoke a sense of community that we need to make our nation a better place. It nurtures a culture of human rights activism by engaging, facilitating, and catalyzing us to take action. The Human Rights Festival is where we come together to take a stand,” said Constitution Hill CEO Dawn Robertson.
This year’s festival coincides with the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.
Wondering who is on the Music line-up for the Human Rights Fest?The Hill will come alive with the sounds of music where musicians & performers will share their talent with us. Look out for the legendary Vusi Mahlasela, MS Party, TopNotch, TeedoLove & more. https://t.co/l5heaa4jq3 pic.twitter.com/mveAkWI6KfConstitution Hill SA (@VisitConHill) March 12, 2022
COVID-19 has proved to be the great accelerator and exacerbator of long-standing inequalities in South Africa's communities.
The Constitution Hill Human Rights Festival programme this year encourages attendees to interrogate their own beliefs and values and to examine what they are doing to help create a “just” society for all that actively foregrounds economic, political, and social human rights.
“The diverse voices represented through the festival’s numerous platforms are a vibrant reflection of the action we need to realise human rights for all in South Africa. We must support and build a constituency for human rights and each one of us has a role to play,” said Abigail Noko, Regional Representative of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.
The festival culminates on 21 March which marks the 62nd anniversary of the Sharpeville Massacre, our commemorative observance of National Human Rights Day, and the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.
To follow the festival, go here. To attend in person, register here.
On 21 March, you can watch the live stream on Facebook.