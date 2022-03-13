Comair operations suspended indefinitely leaving passengers scrambling

The South African Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed that Comair's air operator certificate has been suspended indefinitely.

CAPE TOWN - All flights operating under Comair, including British Airways and Kulula, have been cancelled indefinitely.

The suspension on their operating license, due to major safety risks, remained in place on Sunday.

READ: CAA says Comair knew about safety issues that led to planes being grounded

Following last week's lengthy investigation into incidents such as engine failures, landing gear malfunctions, and reports with recommendation to fix them, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) invoked a 24 suspension of Comair's operating license on Saturday.

The company had been given several opportunities to prove how they had addressed safety concerns and risks but CAA spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu said they still could not be cleared for safe flying.

Taking to the Kulula Twitter account on Sunday, Comair confirmed that it would not be able to resume operations.

According to the company, the Civil Aviation Authority still needs to review the documentation it provided overnight.

"We continue to engage constructively with the SACAA", the company tweeted.