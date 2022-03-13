Comair air operator certificate suspended indefinitely due to ‘imminent risk’

The South African Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed that Comair's air operator certificate has been suspended indefinitely.

This after the aviation authority grounded British Airways and Kulula flights following numerous safety incidents of the planes, including engine failures and landing gear malfunctions.

READ: CAA says Comair knew about safety issues that led to planes being grounded

The authority suspended Comair's operator certificate for a day as a precaution while it conducted an investigation into their operations, giving the airline time to prove that their planes were safe for use again.

However, the regulator's concluded that the airline must be closed with immediate effect because it posed an immediate risk to safety and security and that it must be closed within seven days.